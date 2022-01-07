Rwanda: Naby Keita On Target As Guinea Beat Rwanda in Final Warm-Up Match

Thursday
Rwanda 0-2 Guinea
Liverpool star and Guinea captain, Naby Keita, was on target as his side beat Rwanda 2-0 in a friendly match at Amahoro Stadium, in Kigali, on Thursday.
It was the second match between the two countries this week, with the first encounter having ended 3-0 in favour of Rwanda on Monday.
Keita, who arrived in the country on Tuesday, missed the first game.
Mohamed Lamine Bayo opened the scoring in the 25th minute following a defensive howler by Amavubi left-back Eric Rutanga. Keita doubled the travelers' lead just nine minutes later after the Syli Nationale launched a counterattack from the midfield.
Guinea fly out to Cameroon aboard a chartered RwandAir flight on Thursday night for the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
The Syli Nationale are in Group A along with Senegal, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
