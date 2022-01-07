Rwanda: Covid - Eighteen Kigali Hospitality Outlets Sanctioned for Violating Guidelines

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced it penalized 18 hospitality establishments in Kigali for failure to adhere to Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

According to a statement released by RDB on Thursday, January 6, ten of the establishments were suspended for periods ranging from one to three months and slapped with fines between Rwf150,000 and 300,000.

Eight others did not suffer suspension, but were cautioned and fined as well.

Here, Airport Inn Motel in Kanombe was suspended for three months and fined Rwf150,000, while Amaris Hotel in Kimihurura, Colours Club Spa and Garden Resort in Kibagabaga and Canal Olympia in Rebero were suspended for one month.

Others are Chez Lando Hotel in Remera was suspended for one week and fined Rwf150,000, Hotel Tech in Kabeza was suspended for a month and slapped with a Rwf150,000 fine, while Igitego Apart Hotel in Kicukiro, Parador Boutique Hotel at Sonatubes and Papyrus Restaurant Bar and Night Club in Kimihurura were warned and fined Rwf. 300,000 each.

Pegase Resort Inn and Rebero Resort in Rebero were both suspended for one month and fined Rwf. 150,000, while T2000 Hotel in Nyarugenge, Pili Pili Invest Limited in Kibagabaga and la Villa Café and Suites in Nyarutarma were warned and fined Rwf. 150,000 each.

Repub Lounge in Kimihurura was suspended for one month and slapped with a Rwf150,000 fine, while Inka Steak House in Kimihurura and Select Boutique Restaurant in Kimihurura were warned and fined Rwf. 150,000 each.

People Bar in Kacyiru was suspended for three months and slapped with a fine of Rwf. 150,000.

"Rwanda Development Board strongly reminds all tourism and hospitality establishments to adhere to the health and safety measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Violation of set measures will result in fines and sanctions to non-compliant businesses and clients," read RDB's statement via Twitter.

Since November last year, the government of Rwanda instated strict preventive measures across various sectors of the country, after the Omicron variant was reported.

Among the guidelines that hospitality establishments are required to follow; clients of hotels, restaurants, cafes and recreational centres in Kigali and secondary cities (Muhanga, Huye, Rusizi, Rubavu, Nyagatare and Musanze must be fully vaccinated to be allowed access to these services.

In addition, such facilities must be serving at 50% of their capacity indoors and 75% capacity outdoors (in open space), and clients "are strongly encouraged to test for Covid-19 regularly."

All guests intending to stay in hotels and other accommodation establishments must present valid negative rapid antigen or PCR test results taken within 24 hours.

Sauna, massage parlours, swimming pools and privately managed beaches are allowed to open for clients who have a negative rapid antigen PCR test results taken within 24 hours.

They should also be fully vaccinated, except for persons under 18 years of age.