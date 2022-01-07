South Africa: Ramaphosa Set to Stress Anti-Corruption Message in ANC Election Year

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to use the ANC's 110th birthday celebrations on Saturday to again deliver a message of renewal like the one that got him elected ANC president in 2017.

The ANC January 8 rally in Polokwane takes place in a week that saw the National Assembly and some parliamentary offices gutted in a fire, followed by a hammer attack on windows at the entrance of the Constitutional Court.

The governing party was also seriously taken to task this week for its role in State Capture in Part One of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report following a four-year inquiry led by him. There were even questions over whether the release of the report might have triggered the start of another insurrection attempt.

Ramaphosa, in his speech to an ANC cadres' assembly in Limpopo on Wednesday, a day after the handover of the report to him by Zondo, told party members to read the 874-page report to "make sure we never, ever find ourselves as a country subjected to State Capture", News24 reported.

He also called those in the ANC who were "tempted...