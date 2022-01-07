South Africa: The Ozzies Are Coming - Activists Gear Up for the Next Seismic Survey Battle - in Western Cape Waters

analysis

In the wake of the interdict against oil major Shell, which halted its seismic survey to explore for hydrocarbons off the Wild Coast, it has emerged that activists are girding themselves for a battle over another planned seismic survey, in Western Cape waters.

The next round of South Africa's "seismic wars" pitting activists, communities and conservationists against the oil industry and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) seems set to get under way.

Australian-based Searcher Seismic is set to commence a seismic survey in Western Cape waters from the middle of this month, according to a "mariners' notice" it has put out and other information provided on its website.

"As per Searcher's commitments to stakeholder consultation and engagement, under our Environmental Management Plan, for the Proposed Speculative 2D and 3D Marine Seismic Survey off the west and southwest coasts of South Africa, (Orange Basin 2D/3D MSS), we wish to ensure that users of the sea are aware of the survey, associated navigational safety and the mechanism to follow for raising concerns," the notice says.

"The survey vessel M/V BGP Pioneer shall commence 2D acquisition no earlier than 15th January 2022."

On its website, the company says: "Searcher has...