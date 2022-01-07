South Africa: The Quest for Land Is a Struggle for the Soul of South Africa

analysis

Professor Mathole Motshekga is an ANC Member of Parliament and a member of the party's national executive council.

Land restitution is a national imperative that must be pursued until justice is served. Those who believe in fighting for the soul of their motherland must stand up to the unholy coalition of the right-wing and self-proclaimed left-wing forces who ganged up against the constitutional amendment which sought to return the land to its rightful African owners.

On Saturday, 8 January 2022, the African National Congress (ANC) will celebrate its 110th anniversary. The occasion will be marked with the release of the January 8 Statement, which outlines the party's plans for the year. This is the most critical period in the life of this glorious movement, as it grapples with a myriad of challenges, both as a political formation and as the governing party in a democratic South Africa.

Those who have not internalised the historical vision and mission of the ANC may think it is an opportunity to use the internal challenges of the ANC, such as non-payment of staff salaries, poor performance in the recent local government elections, and the rising youth unemployment as the basis for removing and replacing...