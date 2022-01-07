Tanzania: Samia - It's 2025 Stress

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has attributed ongoing criticism of the government taking loans for national development to the 2025 General Elections fever.

The president's statement follows recent remarks on the government trend of borrowing which some critics suggested that would lead the country to loan distress.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday in a meeting held to review progress in implementation of projects financed by the 1.3tr/- loan under Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Samia insisted that the government will use every possible opportunity for the development of the country.

She said that what is happening now is the 2025 General Elections fever, where some people are in disbelief of the developments attained within a short time- a situation that affects their political desires and aspirations.

President Samia noted, "When I ascended to power, an elder approached me with congratulations and caution, telling me that fine, you are the President! But be prepared for support and dents from the very people or insiders you will work with to sabotage you, now I agree and remember him.

"When I took the oath of office on 19th March, 2021 I heard about an interim government in Parliament... but I went back to the constitution and looked, where the transitional government was written. I could not see it...people assessed the person who took the oath and gave their grade... they don't believe that the same person is doing all these."

She added: "You can't imagine someone you trusted, head of one of the government's pillars speaking about levies and loans (apparently in a negative way), yet all the government's budgets pass through the person's docket, this is 2025 stress."

She noted that it is disgusting for such a person to argue about levies and a 1.3tr/- loan as if it is the first time the country took a loan, while borrowing started since independence, noting that "this is the best loan ever."

The President further said that she will use every possible opportunity to bring development to the country and that is what her role entails.

"I am doing this because I swore to God that I will serve the government of Tanzania and not because of the 2025 General Election," she pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elaborating, the Head of State further said that if her intention was the 2025 General Election, she could start the move in 2023 and 2024, but she initiated the development six months after ascending to power.

However, President Samia warned some of her subordinates who have also taken sides within the party.

"The government's focus is to bring development to Tanzanians, therefore this noise will never disturb and distract me in any way," she said.

Meanwhile, President Samia said she will soon make a major reshuffle in the Regional Commissioners team in the pursuit of serving the interests of Tanzanians, adding: "This reshuffle will provide a room for those aspiring to go for the 2025 General Elections to get enough time to organize themselves. I want to have a team that will support the government."