South Africa: A Troubling Silence - Jacob Zuma and the Death of MK Commander Thami Zulu

analysis

Born in Johannesburg in 1941, Paul Trewhela worked in underground journalism with Ruth First and edited the underground journal of MK, 'Freedom Fighter', during the Rivonia Trial. He was a political prisoner in Pretoria and the Johannesburg Fort as a member of the Communist Party in 1964-1967, separating from the SACP while in prison. In exile in Britain, he was co-editor with the late Baruch Hirson of 'Searchlight South Africa', banned in South Africa.

The failure of any authority to require Jacob Zuma to account for himself in relation to evidence by the family of Thami Zulu at the TRC suggests that somehow he might be considered to be above the law. If so, is he also above the Constitution?

In his book A Rumour of Spring: South Africa after 20 Years of Democracy (Zebra Press, 2013), Max du Preez wrote: "Nobody has produced evidence that Jacob Zuma ordered or participated in the torture or poisoning of Thami Zulu. But Zuma has never successfully explained how he, as head of intelligence and one of those who ordered Zulu's detention, had no knowledge of the man's detention and indeed maltreatment, and why he didn't order his release after it became clear...