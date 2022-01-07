Namibia: National Silos at 30 Percent of Capacity

The national food reserves currently have 7 160 tonnes of white maize grain in total and 324 tonnes of mahangu grain, representing 30% of total storage capacity.

In the previous year, the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) intended to buy 1 500 metric tonnes of mahangu as per national production forecast, and share distribution amongst industry roleplayers or buyers.

In an interview with New Era yesterday, AMTA spokesperson Pasval Elijah confirmed the low silo levels, and said this target was not met due to a low harvest or poor supply from farmers, attributed to drought conditions.

However, AMTA managed to buy 639 metric tonnes of surplus mahangu from 522 producers across the country.

In terms of white maize, the agency managed to procure 3 677 metric tonnes of white maize grain from 413 producers.

The maize was mainly procured from Zambezi communal farmers, accounting for 2 400 metric tonnes, and the remainder from Green Scheme irrigation farmers.

In total, the national silos' collective storage capacity is 22 900 metric tonnes.

The total collective storage capacity includes 7 400 metric tonnes' capacity at Katima Mulilo (for maize grain storage entirely), while 4 000 metric tonnes is at Omuthiya (for maize grain storage entirely), and 4 000 metric tonnes' storage capacity at Rundu (for maize grain storage entirely).

Additionally, a total of 3 000 metric tonnes' storage capacity is at Tsandi (for maize grain storage entirely), and about 4 500 MT storage capacity is at Okongo (for mahangu grain storage entirely).

Elijah confirmed that AMTA procured white maize grains from some Green Scheme projects during the last financial year.

Such grain procured from the projects include 663 metric tonnes procured from the Ndonga Linena project; 930 metric tonnes procured from the Musese irrigation project; 299 metric tonnes from the Etunda irrigation project, and 1 000 metric tonnes from the Sikondo irrigation project.

Asked whether AMTA released grain for the food relief distribution programme through the Office of the Prime Minister: Disaster Risk Management last year, Elijah said the agency has supplied 1 338.40 metric tonnes of mahangu grain.

They are currently also supplying 288 MT of maize to the Office of the Prime Minister for drought relief interventions.

"AMTA is currently busy accessing the situation of food self-sufficiency in the country, and is equally studying the onset of the 2022 rainy season. Depending on the progress of the season, coupled with farmers' responses pertaining to the planting of these crops, AMTA will be in a better position to consult the shareholder and stakeholders on the best mitigation approach," she noted.

On how they assist government to revive some of its programmes to boost the country's irrigation system, she said their role is to provide the much-needed storage space for the marketing and trade of cereal grains.

"As such, and to assist the government, going forward, AMTA ensures that these infrastructures are well- maintained, and that funds are available for the procurement of surplus grain through AMTA."

Turning to fresh produce hubs, she said they are currently sourcing more than 60% of the fresh produce from local farmers.

AMTA also imports some of its produce during off-season or those that are not locally produced in sufficient quantities.

"This is done to ensure consistent supply to our clients."

AMTA stocks a variety of fruits and vegetables, sourced mainly from local farmers throughout the country and supplied to various clients, including government offices and agencies, retailers, vendors and the general public.

Therefore, the closure of the borders actually assist local farmers to access the market since all traders are compelled to source locally, Elijah observed. -anakale@nepc.com.na