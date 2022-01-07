South Africa: The Pros and Cons of Deferred Prosecution Agreements - Is It a Case of Justice Deferred Is Justice Denied?

6 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tabitha Paine and Ra'eesa Pather

The first of three reports by the Zondo Commission has proposed using deferred prosecution agreements as a tool to hold companies accountable for wrongdoing in State Capture. There has been some endorsement of the idea from the NPA, but there are a number of pitfalls that need to be understood, and safeguards need to be built into any prosecution policy that includes deferred prosecution agreements.

Four years after it was established, and after more than 400 days of hearings, the Zondo Commission has submitted the first of three reports to the president containing its final findings and recommendations. While the public digests the detailed findings, many are asking: what next? Will politicians and corporations finally be held accountable for State Capture, or will justice continue to be deferred?

The commission's first report includes a recommendation to use deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) for companies implicated in State Capture. DPAs are agreements entered into by a company or person and the state where there is evidence that the entity or person committed a crime. They allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution - in a process usually neither public nor transparent - in exchange for paying back the money, a fine and...

