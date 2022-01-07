South Africa: SA Hospitals Face Worrying Rise in Drug-Resistant Bacteria and 'Superbugs'

6 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

There has been a further significant increase in drug-resistant bacteria in South African hospitals over the last five years, hampering the ability of doctors to treat a variety of serious and life-threatening infections with antibiotics.

Researchers at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) have highlighted a significant increase in certain antibiotic-resistant bacteria in several public and private hospitals across the country, as well as a dramatic increase in the use of so-called "last resort" antibiotics in public hospitals over the last five years.

The researchers, whose South African case study was published in The Lancet, say the increased procurement of such drugs shows that doctors are increasingly reliant on "reserve" antibiotics. But even some of these last-line-of-defence medicines are losing their ability to fight bacterial infections due to misuse, overuse and other factors.

Study co-author Prof Sabiha Essack, the South African Research Chair in Antibiotic Resistance and One Health and professor in pharmaceutical sciences at UKZN cautioned that: "The significant increase in the procurement and use of reserve antibiotics reveals that the drugs we have available to us as clinicians are becoming less effective at treating infections.

"This is not a situation unique to South Africa, it is a global trend...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X