South Africa: Elgar Leads From the Front in Historic Victory for Proteas Over India At the Wanderers

analysis

Match result: South Africa won by seven wickets. India, first innings: 202. South Africa, first innings: 229. India, second innings: 266. South Africa, second innings: 243-3 (Dean Elgar 96*).

A mighty innings of sheer bloody-mindedness, unflinching determination and supreme technique and discipline by South Africa skipper Dean Elgar provided the foundation for a much needed and deserved victory by the Proteas over India in the second cricket Test on Thursday.

South Africa achieved their highest run chase at the Wanderers and their first victory over India at the stadium when they claimed a seven-wicket triumph in the gloaming on day four.

Elgar's 96 not out was as good an innings he has played and the support he received from Aiden Markram (31), Rassie van der Dussen (40) and Temba Bavuma (23 not out) was vital. The Proteas reached the 240-run target when Elgar flicked Ravi Ashwin through midwicket for the match-winning boundary shortly before 6pm.

They reached the target under floodlights after a day under woolly thunderclouds with only three wickets down. Elgar was battered and bruised after a physical assault from India's excellent seam bowling unit, but he was never beaten.

The Proteas levelled the three-match Test series at...