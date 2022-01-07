Zimbabwean Activist Makomborero Haruzivishe Has Been Behind Bars for Almost a Year Without Trial

analysis

Jailed Zimbabwean activist Makomborero Haruzivishe will appear in court on Friday for a bail hearing. He has been in prison for 11 months. His 'crime'? Speaking out and organising peaceful protests against the Zanu-PF government.

Many Zimbabweans had a bleak "festive" season. With inflation, public transport woes and high unemployment, Christmas Day was, for many, just another day.

Regardless of religious orientation, Christmas holidays for many of us have always been a time to rejoice, celebrate and party. I remember going to Edgars with my mother and father as a child to choose Christmas clothes. We chose Edgars because they had a credit facility and my parents could pay for their purchases in instalments.

This past Christmas, I am sure many children did not get any Christmas clothes. I doubt many had a Christmas lunch worth writing home about either.

In Zimbabwe, Christmas is also the time many of us go home to our rural areas. That is where we congregate with extended family to celebrate and enter the new year together. Many Zimbabweans lamented that this time around, they failed to go home.

There was a lot of sadness.

But while many of us were worrying about Christmas clothes,...