Tanzania: Nkane Sees Bright Start At Yanga

YOUNG Africans newly signed striker Denis Nkane said he is ready to fight for playing time at the club despite competition among his teammates being stiff as each play to impress.

Nkane was on the scoreboard on Wednesday when his side defeated Taifa Jang'ombe 2-0 in their first fixture of the 2022 Mapinduzi Cup tournament at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Nkane, the former Biashara United player, was among the best performers for the Jangwani street-based side as he was able to cause trouble to the defensive line of Taifa Jang'ombe due to his speed and football intelligence.

Following the triumph, Yanga play their final fixture of the tournament today against KMKM of which a win or a draw will see them stepping into the semifinals while a loss will end their Mapinduzi Cup campaign.

KMKM who outclassed Taifa Jang'ombe 2-1 in their opening match have gathered 3 points similar to Yanga hence the game will be more like a finale to both sides.

"I know that the competition to fight for playing time in Yanga squad is high but I am prepared to work hard and above all, I am happy to join this great club," said Nkane who has been given jersey number 16 which was previously being worn by winger Mrisho Ngasa.

The opening goal for Mapinduzi Cup holders was netted by Heritier Makambo whose deflected powerful strike dropped into the net beating fully stretched Taifa Jang'ombe goalie Hussein Abel.

The shot-stopper was then voted Man of the Match after the game for his outstanding performance as he was the busiest player on the day making great saves to avoid his side conceding many goals.

However, pundits have hailed Yanga Assistant Coach Cedric Kaze who is taking care of the team throughout the tournament for featuring an all domestic player squad except one player Makambo.

They termed the gesture as a good thing for the development of the country's football saying domestic players deserve more playing time to uphold their talents saying what Kaze did is highly commendable.

The Burundian tactician is the one who steered Yanga to clinch the tournament's silverware last season after a 4-3 penalty shootout victory versus their traditional rivals Simba.

He is therefore looking to do the same twice in a row even though the marathon is not yet over as they have a cumbersome task to overcome against KMKM.