Uganda: Nabakooba - "I Am Museveni's Guard Dog and I Am Ready to Bite"

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has asked the chairperson of the Uganda Lands Commission (ULC), Beatrice Byenkya, to step down lest she will bite her because she is a rich guard dog.

On January 4, Byenkya refuted claims that she had been interdicted by Inspector General of Government (GIG) Beti Kamya, saying she had never received any letter to that effect.

Byenkya told the media that her issues are political battles from powerful individuals who have encroached on public land and now want her out of office.

But Nabakooba told the media that whether Byenkya received the letter or not, the probe is only intended to reorganise the commission.

"We have to acknowledge that ULC is messed up. That is a fact. I am individually accountable to His Excellency who is the appointing authority. I have been here for less than six months so I am doing my work. I am a rich man dog that guards the gate. I need to clean, if cleaning is necessary. I am ready to do my work for the time I will be here," she said.

Nabakooba noted that no one is above the law therefore Byenkya should step aside and allow the due process of the investigation to take place.

"ULC is under investigation by IGG, police and also we asked for a forensic audit from the office of the Auditor General. This investigation was requested by them, they started it, let's allow the due process of the law to take course, "she said.

Nabakooba said she is the custodian of the ministry and that the constitution empowers her to cause investigations into the commission.

Nabakooba also reiterated her commitment to wiping out corruption and incompetence in the her ministry.