Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Embarks On Rehabilitation of Major Roads in Buchanan

ArcelorMittal Liberia the world largest steel company has commenced the rehabilitation of major streets in Buchanan.

The road rehabilitation works began recently following a request to the company by the office of the county superintendent, Janjay Baikpeh, for the reconditioning of laterite roads in Buchanan city.

According to a statement released late Thursday, the roads include the 2.5 km stretch from Tubman Street Junction to the Loop, the Government Hospital-Kilby Street Road, the Pipeline to Grand Bassa University College Road, the Circuit Court-Upper Buchanan Road, the Barconie Road, and the 'Own Your Own' Road leading to Monrovia Junction.

The rehabilitation of the roads in Buchanan which is valued at over USD $260,000 (two hundred sixty thousand United States Dollars), is being done in partnership with the county administration of Grand Bassa with the cost being borne by ArcelorMittal Liberia.

Accepting the request of the county administration, ArcelorMittal Liberia's Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mahamar Haidara in an official communication to Superintendent Baikpeh said following an appraisal of the requirements for the road grading project, ArcelorMittal Liberia would rehabilitate the roads.

"We note from your letter of request, and in conversation with your representatives that the County will provide culverts, laterite, a dump truck, spotters, and security/traffic control for the work to proceed smoothly. These are critical inputs for the work to commence and be implemented successfully," CEO Haidara said.

Since the kickoff of the road rehabilitation works, many residents and road users in Buchanan have commended ArcelorMittal and the local county administration, for the initiative.

Emmanuel Davis, a motorcycle rider said "I appreciate ArcelorMittal so much for the hard work done. "We are so happy for this Upper Buchanan Road. The road was in a deplorable condition but now that ArcelorMittal Liberia is rehabilitating it, I am very happy. I am also calling on all motorcyclists to please slow down because people will be walking along the road."

Grand Bassa Assistant Superintendent for Development, Hon. Flee Glay, also thanked the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia for the partnership and support to the road rehabilitation efforts.

"ArcelorMittal has always been there for us for the rehabilitation of our community roads. I must praise them for this. Anytime we're in a jam or ask for their equipment, they're there for us. They're in strong partnership with the county leadership, most especially the development superintendent's office," he said.

For several years now, ArcelorMittal Liberia, as part of its corporate social responsibility programs has regularly rehabilitated community roads in Buchanan and near communities.

These interventions provide relief for commuters and community members and enhance road safety due to the improved condition of the roads.