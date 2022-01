Tunis/Tunisia — Ben Arous reported 121 more COVID-19 infections over the past 48 hours after the results of 554 tests were returned .

The positivity rate rose to 21.8% against 14.5% on January 4, the local directorate of preventive health said Friday in an updated report.

One COVID-19 patient was admitted to the local hospital of Ben Arous- the first hospitalisation in three months.