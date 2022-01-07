South Africa: NSFAS Board Extends Deadline for Financial Aid Applications

Students who did not apply for funding for the 2022 academic year by today's deadline will breath a sigh of relief as they will have another opportunity to apply for financial aid.

This after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board extended the deadline for applications for the student financial aid to Friday, 21 January 2022.

"Potential applicants are urged to make use of the opportunity as there will be no further extension on the application deadline," the scheme said in a statement on Thursday.

The government financial scheme said since the application process opened on 2 November 2021 they have received more than 600 000 applications from applicants who intend to further their post school education at any of the 50 TVET colleges and 26 public universities. At least 505 820 are first-time applicants.

"NSFAS Chairperson, Ernest Khosa, briefed the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, on the assessment done on the number of applications received to date.

"In this application cycle NSFAS enhanced its application portal such that first-time applicants who are SASSA beneficiaries will receive a real-time response after submitting their application. To date 182 567 applicants were confirmed eligible for funding instantly. The second cohort is non-SASSA applicants who receive their responses once their income verification has been concluded," the statement read.

To qualify for NSFAS funding you must be:

A South African Citizen;

SASSA grant recipients (the SASSA COVID-19 grant does not count);

Persons whose combined household income is not more than R350 000 per year;

Persons living with disabilities with a combined household income not more than R600 000 per annum.

A permanent resident, an individual who is in possession of a valid Permanent Residency Permit issue by the Department of Home Affairs in South Africa.

Supporting documents required:

All applicants must provide a copy of their ID document. Smart ID cards: a copy with both sides of the smart ID must be provided;

A temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs

Non-SASSA applicants must provide ID copies of parent/s, legal guardian/guardian or spouse;

Proof of income: applicant and/or parents/legal guardian/spouse (where applicable (non-SASSA) should provide a latest payslip not older than three months, UIF letter, appointment letter, retrenchment letter (applicant and/or parent(s), legal guardian/spouse).

How can students apply?

NSFAS applications are submitted online through the myNSFAS portal (www.nsfas.org.za(link is external)), where students can submit their applications using their smartphones or computer.

To apply, create a myNSFAS account online, then proceed to the application tab and fill in personal details.

Applicants must ensure that they receive a reference number when they have submitted their application, as proof that their applications have been successfully submitted.

If you do not have a digital device or access to the internet, you can visit your nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) or Thusong Centre to apply following the same steps.

The scheme has urged prospective students to apply for admission at a public university or TVET College of their choice, for an approved course/programme.