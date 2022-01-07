South Africa: State Capture-Implicated Sfiso Buthelezi Sat On ANC Deployment Committee

6 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

In the minutes of the ANC's deployment committee, the name of Sfiso Buthelezi sticks out. The former Prasa board chairperson was implicated in allegations of corruption at both the Zondo Commission and in a Public Protector report.

This week, minutes of the ANC's deployment committee became public. A notable name on the committee was that of Sfiso Buthelezi, the MP who was the board chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The Democratic Alliance said the minutes, which cover meetings from 2018 to 2020, were released publicly by the Zondo Commission after "sustained pressure".

Buthelezi is no stranger to the government or the ANC. City Press reported he was a former Umkhonto weSizwe member who was imprisoned on Robben Island for nine years. Between 1994 and 1999, he was an economic adviser to Jacob Zuma, who was then KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Affairs. He was also an adviser to Mathews Phosa during his premiership in Mpumalanga.

Between 2005 and 2014, Buthelezi sat on the board of Prasa and for six of those years, he was board chairperson, ending in 2014. This was during Prasa's modernisation programme, spearheaded by controversial group CEO Lucky Montana.

Later, allegations would emerge...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

