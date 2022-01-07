South Africa: Judicial Service Commission Must Be Reformed to Reduce the Influence of Political Parties On the Appointment of Judges

analysis

The first step is a set of clear, publicly available criteria that will guide the shortlisting, interview and deliberation processes of the Judicial Service Commission.

During his testimony as ANC president at the State Capture Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about how the ANC deployment committee would recommend judges for different courts. The minutes from the ANC's meeting have now emerged.

The meeting Ramaphosa was referring to took place on 22 March 2019 (nine days before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sitting of 1-4 April 2019). From the minutes, it seems that the then justice minister, Michael Masutha, briefed the ANC on the candidates for the different courts (including the Constitutional Court) and there were recommendations made by the ANC deployment committee on its preferred candidates.

As we said in an earlier comment (see here), parliamentary representatives on the JSC being given instructions on judicial appointments from the ANC's deployment committee, and then voting accordingly, was not the intention of the drafters of the Constitution. Although other political parties may caucus on their proposed candidates as members of Parliament, only the ANC has been named as using a high-level political structure to do so, and then instructing members of the...