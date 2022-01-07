Kenya: Relief for Kenyans As 15pc Power Cut Takes Effect

Nairobi — The Ministry of Energy has effected a 15 percent reduction in power tariffs following President Uhuru Kenyatta's declaration in 2021 that was aimed at alleviating the economic burden faced by Kenyans.

The reduction is part of a 30 percent reduction promise and will cover the period between January and December 2022 reflecting bills covering the December 2021 period.

"The Ministry of energy hereby confirms that the Kenya Gazette of 7th January has effected a 15 percent reduction in power tariffs. The reduction will boost livelihoods and economic growth by reducing the cost of living," the ministry said in a statement.

The government has assured Kenyans that will effect the next 15 percent trance before March.

"We are working hard at ensuring the next 15 percent trance is effected in this quarter as promised, The ministry will ensure that this improves our global competitiveness, drives job creation and powers economic growth," a statement issued read in part.

The implementation of the reduction of energy cost by 30pc comes after the president issued a directive in October 2020 to the Ministry of Energy to fast track the implementation of the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on Power Purchase Agreements.

"I urge the power producers to demonstrate goodwill as we seek to make our energy sector a greater catalyst of our national development," he announced.

The government in October froze all pending and ongoing contracts with independent power producers as the utility firm reviews the existing agreements to lower the cost of electricity in the country.