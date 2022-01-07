Ghana: WASSCE Exams Malpractices 11 Teachers Land in Trouble ... Ges Interdicts Them Pending Termination of Appointments

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted 11 teachers pending the termination of their appointments for taking part in various acts of examination malpractices during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Deputy Director General of the GES, Mr Anthony Boateng, said the "management of Ghana Education Service (GES) refers to a report from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on alleged exams malpractice by some officers of the service during the WASSCE and BECE, 2020".

The Greater Accra Region tops the list with five, followed by Ashanti with four while Oti and Bono East regions shared one teacher each.

He said they "were invited to appear before a committee at the GES headquarters, Accra, for a hearing over the allegations of their engagement in exam malpractice".

During the hearing, Mr Boateng said the 11 teachers "admitted the act, contrary to Section 3.32(III) of the code of conduct for staff of the Ghana Education Service".

That section says: "No staff shall connive at and or condone collusion or copying at internal or public examinations".

He added: "In view of that, management directs that the appointment of the officers be terminated from the GES in line with Section 4.3 (IV) as contained in the code of conduct for staff of GES".

The interdiction notice was contained in a letter signed by Mr Boateng dated September 24, 2021, sighted by the Ghanaian Times.