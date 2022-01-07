Ghana: Mo Benkumhene Wants Basabasa-New Longolo Road Rehabilitated

Kintampo — The Benkumhene of Mo Traditional Council, Nana Bisakwan II, has appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways to rehabilitate the Basabasa-New Longolo road, to facilitate socio-economic development.

Nana Bisakwan had, however, thanked the government for repairing the Kintampo-Basabasa portion of the highway and the broken bridge at Yabraso, following Ghanaian Times reportage.

He made the appeal yesterday at durbar of chiefs and people of Mo traditional area, to climax the annual cultural festival,at Kintampo, in the Bono East Region.

The festival was aimed at promoting peace, unity, love, social cohesion and to enhance economic activities of the Fuller Falls, at Kintampo, which is a major tourist site in the Kintampo Municipality.

Nana Bisakwan, who is also Chief of Masala, said the portion of the deplorable road, when fixed, would facilitate travel to Wa in the Upper West and the Northern regions.

"I will be happy if Kintampo town roads are fixed to befit a municipality, for socio-cultural development and tourism promotion of the area. The one kilometer portion of the Yabraso Bridge must be tarred", he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Kintampo, Mr Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, promised to communicate the plea of the chief to the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Adu Gyamfi, and other stakeholders for swift intervention.

He reiterated the government's efforts to improve the livelihood of Ghanaians, saying "let us all rally behind President Akufo-Addo for an improved nation building".

The MCE appealed to corporate bodies, both local and abroad, developers and individuals to support the assembly invest in the Fuller falls, to promote tourism in the municipality.

Mr Ameyaw asked the youth to desist from illicit drugsin order to become good future leaders and nation builders, adding "let us embrace peace and unity. Together Kintampo will be great and strong".

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kintampo North constituency, Mr Joseph Kumah, commended the Mo Traditional Council for preserving the cultural heritage of the area, saying "without history, our past is bleak."

He urged the people to be positive, hardworking and improve upon their skills and talents, adding that "we must eschew violence and champion peace in this year".