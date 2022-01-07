Ghana: Tudek Supports PWDs in Adenta With Food, Cash

7 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Turkish Development Association (TUDEK), a Muslim NGO, last Tuesday presented food items to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and the aged in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, as part of theircontribution for the New Year festivities.

The over 100 vulnerable people were each presented with a five kilogramme pack of rice, bottles of soft drinks, cooking oil, and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Director of TUDEK, MrCaferTepeli, in presenting the items said though the organisation was predominantly a Muslim group, it deemed it fit to celebrate with its Christian counterparts in order to connect the bond between all religious groupings in the country.

TUDEK, he explained, wasa people and development-centered organisation that did not discriminate and as such must support the needy and other grouping, especially the vulnerable to enable them tofeel part of society.

"Serving people means serving God that is why it is important to share what one has with others in order to receive the blessings of God," he added.

He indicated that TUDEK had drilled boreholes as well as provided health facilities to needy communities in order to create total happiness for people in need.

The Adenta Municipal Chief Executive, Alexander Daniel Nii-NoiAdumuah, commended TUDEK for the surprise package for the community.

"It is not easy for an NGO, also a pre-dominantly Muslim group to contribute to a Christian festival, adding "whatever you do on earth, one day the almighty would judge and reward you accordingly, Christmas is a period of sharing and merry making, that is why the Adenta community would be grateful for the honour done the recipients."

The NGO the MCE stated had earlier donated wheelchairs to the Social Welfare Department and urged other philanthropists to emulate their gesture and put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X