Ghana: 370 GNFS Officer Cadets End Training

A total of 370 fire officer cadets of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who were eligible for promotion to senior officers, yesterday passed out after a six weeks training.

The group made up of 228 males and 142 females were commissioned Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II.

The training was tailored to expose the officers to managerial skills and tenets of the officership skills and concept.

In attendance were dignitaries, including, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of the Interior, Naana Eyiah, the acting Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius Kuunuor, the Chairman of the Fire Service Council, Mr Kwame Anyimadu Antwithe former CFO Edwin Blankson, directors and senior officers of the GNFS.

Ms Eyiah, who was the reviewing officer, said the role of the GNFS was important to national development.

She said to meet the expectation of the people, the GNFS was expected to focus on promoting fire safety, protecting people from fires, rescuing people from road traffic accidents and dealing with other emergencies, such as flooding.

Ms Eyiah said the ministry was committed to the developmental leadership of the Service, adding that personnel would be supported with training, equipment and logistics to ensure effective delivery.

She said government have given the approval for the recruitment of 2,000 personnel into the GNFS to augment its manpower needs.

The overall best officer cadet award was presented to Clara Aba Otooand Diana Nsiah received awards in best in academics.

The best in foot drill award was presented to Henox Akoni and Richard Bisimpo received the Commandant's award.

The officers were schooled on media relations, organisational behaviour, command leadership and information management, work ethics, corporate image building and GNFS regulations.

The Officers also received tuition and instructions which seek to improved personnel skills in operational firefighting and incident command, hydraulics, fire service communications and simulation exercise.