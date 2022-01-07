Ghana: Remain Focused On Mandate Given By Ghanaians - Clergy Urges President

A Christian service was held at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday to begin the second year of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's four-year term in office.

A number of Anglican clergymen led by the Anglican Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana and Bishop of Asante Mampong, the Most Reverend Dr Cyril Ben-Smith, held the service and prayed for God's blessings and guidance for the President and his government.

They urged the President not to be distracted,but remain focused on the mandate given him by the Ghanaian people to govern the nation.

"Regardless of the failures, the challenges of the times, we must be willing to try again, trusting in God's word and that is the way we should view things.

"Regardless of the issues that confront us, regardless of how thing might appear, we must launch out because the Lord has told us to do it," Most Reverend Dr Cyril Ben-Smith said in his sermon.

President Akufo-Addo, in a statement after the service, expressed gratitude to the clergy for their continuous support over the years.

"We are very grateful for the service, my wife, children and the entire family of the presidency, who have to work under very difficult circumstances, but we, because of our belief in the constant and eternal presence of the Almighty, are fortified by our belief, are fortified by our knowledge that at all times, He [God] is with us and will never forsake us."

"It enables us to be able to tolerate, let me put it that way, many of the slings and arrows of outrageous misfortune that are thrown at us in this house," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said as a Christian in politics, he would remain committed to building an open society and tolerate all views and opinions of Ghanaians, including his critics.

"We are trying to build an open society, a nation which guarantees freedom of all sorts. So those who are at the front of it must have the temperament and the spirit, the psyche to tolerate whatever is said," the President added.

Also at the Jubilee House were the immediate past students of Prempeh College who won last year's National Science and Maths Quiz.

Accompanied by the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, the winners presented their trophy to President Akufo-Addo.

While commending them on their achievement, the President urged them to continue to take their studies seriously as they pursue higher education.