Ghana: GUM Will Bounce Back in Next Elections - Kwabena Andrews

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, is optimistic the party will bounce back and made inroads in the nation's political landscape in the next general election.

Popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, he said the party would build on its exploits in the 2020 elections, "if possible win the next elections and change the fortunes of the country so as to transform society".

GUM made huge waves with their first entrance during the 2020 elections as its flag bearer Rev. Andrews came third behind the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), defeating some already existing parties including the People's National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP).

"We are coming back stronger and better in the 2024 elections as we hope to change the economy of the country for the better, we will be coming like a wounded lion in the 2024 elections and rise to the first position to give Ghanaians better living conditions," he stated at a recent interaction with journalists in Accra.

The party, Rev. Andrews explained, was focused on creating jobs, transparent leadership and ensuring economic freedom to the citizenry by attracting foreign investments.

On education he noted that the party would move towards knowledge and skills training which was the way to go as was showcased by developed countries through adding value to raw materials and asked citizens not to accept the government's controversial E-levy as it would rather bring untold hardships to them and their dependents.

"Government must work hard and create jobs for the people instead of taxing them unnecessarily, provide affordable houses to reduce the huge rent burdens on families,

encourage the youth to venture into farming while they aim to rebuild the country, bring back the ideas and ideals of former President Dr Kwame Nkrumah," Rev. Andrews asserted.