Ghana Marks Constitutional Day

Today marks the 29th Constitutional Day of the Fourth Republic of Ghana since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution on January 7, 1993.

The day was declared as a holiday under Section 2 of the Public Holiday Act, 2001 (Act 601).

The day is purposed to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism and democracy.

First observed in 2019, it is also one that sees the swearing in of new heads of state after the conduct of a general election (presidential and parliamentary elections) for a new President and Members of Parliament (MPs).

Since the Constitution came into effect in 1993, the country has witnessed a successful and smooth hand-over of power from one political party to the other.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2001, handed over power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The NPP also handed over power to the NDC in 2009 while the NPP assumed the reins of governance again from the NDC in 2017.

The Fourth Republic has been the most successful as it had been in existence far longer than any of the three previous republics, which were all cut short by military interventions.

It has also witnessed a period where the country had chalked up successes as one of the most peaceful, stable and democratic countries on the continent.

Marking the Constitution Day was, therefore, vital because it is the first time the country had been under civilian regime for close to three decades

The Constitution defines the fundamental political principles, establishing the structure, procedures, powers and duties of the government, structure of the judiciary and legislature, and spells out the fundamental rights and duties of a citizen.

Meanwhile, garnering 30 years next year and serving as the longest constitution in Ghana's political history, Ghanaians have raised concerns on the need for the constitution to be reviewed or amended in order to improve the rule of law, separation of powers, checks and balances and constitutionalism in the democratic dispensation.