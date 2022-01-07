Ghana: 876 More Covid-19 Cases Recorded

Ghana has recorded 876 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID -19), shooting up the country's case count to 148,079 as at last Saturday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, a total of 133,190 have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, four more persons have died increasing the death toll from 1,309 as at last Friday to 1,313, with 45 people in severe conditions with eight others in critical condition.

The GHS has indicated on its website that the country currently has 13,576 active cases.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated that 55,302 people tested positive out of 466,224 total number of tests conducted while 87,154 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 953,081 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 5,632 people tested positive out of 722,699 tests conducted.

The Service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,142, 004 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.9per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 82,380 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 21,813 cases.

Western has 7,940 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,710 cases.

The Service also said that Volta had 5,720 confirmed cases while Central had 5,258 cases.

The Bono East Region, the GHS said, had a total of 2,744 cases and the Bono Region has 2,192 cases.

The Northern Region has a total of 1,787 cases followed by the Upper East Region with 1,597cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,108 cases, Western North, 1,049, Oti, 865, Upper West, 747cases, North East, 283 and the Savannah Region with 263 cases.

Meanwhile, the Service has warned of a possible increment of cases and spread of different variants ofCOVID-19 if Ghanaians become complacent.

The service has asked people who have not taken the vaccine to do so while continuing to adhere to the safety precautions in this New Year.