Ghana: CSA to Implement NCPs This Year - Acting D-G

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) will implement the National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) this year, Acting Director-General of CSA, DrAlbert Antwi-Boasiako has said.

The National Cyber security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) will among others, provide a clear national direction for Ghana's cyber security development in the next four years.

In an end-of-year statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said this year, "the CSA looked forward to the formal adoption of the NCPS which would provide a clear national direction for Ghana's Cyber Security development in the next four years," he stated.

He said the CSA would work to ensure a secure and resilient digital Ghana by working closely with stakeholders, particularly members of the Joint Cyber Security Committee (JCC) and non-governmental actors.

"We will continue to leverage on collaboration, including working closely with the private sector, civil society organisations and international partners to implement the Cyber Security Act, 2020," he added.

Dr Antwi-Boasiakourged business owners to invest in baseline cyber security measures to boost their operations.

According to him, it was critical for businesses irrespective of their size to consider cybersecurity as a critical risk and governance issue.

He, thus, called for awareness creation among employees to curb incidences of cyber fraud.

"As we prepare for the New Year, we encourage every business, no matter the size, to consider cybersecurity as a critical risk and governance issue by investing in baseline cybersecurity measures including awareness creation among employees.

"The CSA has launched the Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure which establishes baseline cybersecurity measures for all designated Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners. CII owners are mandated to comply with this directive to ensure the protection of Ghana's CIIs," he said.

He, therefore, encouraged the public to report cybersecurity issues and seek guidance on cybersecurity matters from the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the CSA through the Cybercrime/Cybersecurity Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) by calling or texting 292.