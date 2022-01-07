Ghana: Dr Aboagye DA Costa Conferred 'Golden Citizen Award'

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Da Costa, has been honoured for his humanitarian work and contribution towards the socio- economic development of Kumawu Bodomase and its environsin the Ashanti Region.

The "Golden Citizen Award" was conferred on him by the Traditional Authority of Kumawu-Bodomase and the planning committee of the 'Bra Fie' festival at Kumawu-Bodomase on Boxing Day.

The Coordinator of the festival, Mr Kennedy Kwaku Antwi, speaking to the media,said the chiefs and people of the area were also proud of their indigenous son's active role in the national efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and other health issues at the national front.

"The people of Bodomase believe Dr Da Costa has inspired the youth of this country especially the youth of Bodomase and we urge him to continue to serve his country and generation well," he said.

Highlighting some of the good works of Dr Da Costa, Mr Antwi said, in September last year, hetogether with Diaspora African Forum and Gee Medical Supplies of South Africa donated a state-of-the-arts high-capacity flow respiratory humidifier oxygenator and assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, the main hospital for the people of Asante Akyem and Kumawu-Bodomase area.

Recently, he said, the medical professional donated some bags of cement to support the construction of a school at Bodomasi and a computer to assist ICT teaching and learning.

The traditional authority charged Dr Da Costa to use his influence in the health sector to encourage the government and Ministry of Health to complete the Kumawu Hospital.

Receiving the award on behalf of Dr Da Costa, a representative from the Abromamu Aduna family of Bodomase, Mr Kwaku Gyebi said their family would continue to support the development of Kumawu Bodomase and promised more donations.