Ghana: British Grabbed for Assaulting Fire Man, Journalist

A British, who allegedly assaulted an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), and a journalist, working with Sunyani-based local radio station in the Bono Region, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Christopher Francis Cook, Chief Executive Officer of the Penwood Farm Shop, allegedly hit the forehead of the GNFS personnel, Assistant Station Officer (ASO) Bright Asamoah, with a sharp object, and slapped Kwabena Danso-Dapaa, the journalist.

The suspect, who operates a restaurant around his shop in Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, was detained in police custody for investigations.

However, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the suspect had been granted police inquiry bail.

Additionally, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADO) Nasser Bediako, the Bono Regional Safety Officer of the GNFS, told the GNA that ASO Asamoah had been provided with police medical report.

He said the victims were part of a team of police and GNFS personnel, who went to the suspect's restaurant, as part of the GNFS's routine exercise, to ensure supermarkets, restaurants, shops and drinking spots in the Sunyani Municipality complied with fire safety measures.

ADO Bediako stated that the team had officially written to the suspect to acquire fire extinguishers to secure the restaurant, but he (suspect) failed to comply with the directive.

"So when the team visited the facility, they realised it did not meet fire safety standards, and in an attempt to close the restaurant, the suspect picked a quarrel and assaulted the fire officer and the journalist, who was also conducting an interview", he said.