Ghana: NPP Holds Key to Economic Empowerment of Youth - Yakubu

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only party which has what it takes to change the destiny of northerners from poverty to economic empowerment.

"The party has what it takes to transform the fortunes of the Northern Region to make it attractive for investment to improve livelihoods through prudent and pragmatic policies, programmes and social interventions which Ghanaians have witnessed for the past five years," he touted.

Mr Yakubu, who made the observation when the District Chief Executive for the Nabdam District, Agnes Anamoo, organised an end-of-year party for 450 polling station and constituency executives on Tuesday, stated that the numerous Intervention programmes introduced by the NPP government attest to the fact and were yielding positive results.

He cited the Free Senior High School policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food for Export and One District One Factory among others were potent weapons for addressing poverty in the five regions including education.

The Regional Minister stated that the NPP government's social intervention of the Free Senior High School Policy has come to cater for the educational needs of students from the area and entreated parents to take advantage of the opportunity to better their lives.

The Regional Minister, who observed that northerners were the most people, who were beneficiaries of the government's social Intervention programmes, mentioned for instance, under the Planting for Food and Jobs, smallholder northern farmers were most beneficiaries.

Mr Yakubu said construction of the Bolgatanga -Bawku road initiated by the government was one of the major landmark projects being executed, irrespective of northerners being most beneficiaries, many of them did not endorse the party during the elections and appealed to such people to change the narrative.

He explained that "it is only when the narrative is changed that the government can continue to execute more social interventions to benefit a lot of you and in 2024 we must change the narrative".

Madam Anamoo impressed upon polling station, constituency executives, members, supports, sympathisers and faithful of the party to bury their differences and work in unity, cohesion and harmony to help wrestle the Nabdam Constituency seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), win more votes in the presidential election and pledged to support and assist to make them a reality.