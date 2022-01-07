Ghana: 2 A/R Towns Receive Food Items Donation

7 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Community Connect Network, a local NGO, Y& W Industry Limited and a number of Chinese companies donated food items to residents of Adukrom and Kramokrom all in Konongo Odumasi, in the Ashanti Region during the Christmas.

The donation was meant to put a smile on the faces of the aged, the sick and children.

Mr Laud Ofori Afrifa, whose wife runs Community Connect Network together with his team, led managers of the Chinese companies to the communities to make the donation.

The residents, both Christians and Muslims told the Ghanaian Times that they were happy that the NGO and the companies came to their aid in the time of need.

For his part, Mr Afrifa, a Deputy Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service, said he and his spouse were happy to reach out to people during the festive season, adding that the NGO does these donations from time to time.

He recalled, that the NGO and their partners made similar donations in other communities at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Since then, Mr Afrifa said that the NGO resolved to show kindness to people who could not afford to buy foodstuff during Christmas.

He said that Community Connect Network also helped in school building projects and other social interventions.

Mrs Fanlinding of Hao Xin Quary Limited told the Ghanaian Times that apart from helping to build the Ghanaian economy, Chinese companies give back to the community as their corporate social responsibility.

The other companies are Identity Management System of Accra, Oriental Pearl Limited, Wilmar Ghana Limited and Oriental Restaurant.

