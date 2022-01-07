South Africa: Telkom's Legal Action Deals Another Blow to Ramaphosa's Spectrum Auction and Reform Process

analysis

South Africa's telecommunications regulator was meant to start the process of auctioning new spectrum at the beginning of March this year. The last time SA released spectrum was 2004/2005. But now Telkom has approached the courts to stop the auction process.

A war of words has erupted between South Africa's telecommunications regulator and fixed-line operator Telkom over the upcoming and serially delayed process of releasing much-needed radio frequency spectrum.

2022 was meant to be the year in which the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) finally forges ahead with the release of new spectrum after delays of more than 15 years. The last time SA released spectrum was 2004/2005.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are transmitted. The release of more spectrum by Icasa means a better-quality service for consumers, with fewer dropped calls, faster internet download speeds and the promise of lower mobile data costs.

Icasa was expecting to receive bids for spectrum from mobile operators by January 2022. The telecommunications regulator set a deadline of 8 March for the actual process of auctioning spectrum worth about R8-billion.

But this seems unlikely to happen after Telkom approached the Pretoria High Court on 4 January,...