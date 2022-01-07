South Africa: 'Rights of Nature' - a Fundamental Challenge to the World As We Know It

analysis

The gradual growth of the notion that the protection of our natural world can be achieved by the assertion of the legal rights of Nature has begun to shift the way many activists, scholars and philosophers approach the question of how to secure a better world for the future. But 'rights of Nature' legal trailblazer, Cormac Cullinan, says that piecemeal environmental law alone cannot address our planetary crisis adequately, and what is needed is a fundamental change to mainstream economic and cultural ideas about the separation of humans from Nature. For this to begin to happen, Cullinan argues, we need a Constitutional framework that embraces 'Earth jurisprudence'.

I recently attended a webinar on the protection of the Cape Flats Aquifer convened by the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) Food & Farming Campaign. One of the speakers from a legal NGO spoke about existing legislation that could be used to protect underground water sources and briefly referred to the idea of the 'rights of Nature'. The speaker was followed by a well-known and respected water scientist who provided a brief description of aquifers as underground water-bearing permeable rock and soil material, before turning to the question of rights of Nature raised by...