Zimbabwe: Ndlovu Rallies Local Volleyball Clubs

THE Zimbabwe Volleyball Association president, Mxolisi Ndlovu, is confident that country's club representatives at this year's Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone VI Senior Volleyball Clubs Championships in Maputo, Mozambique, will do well at this event.

The Zone Six Club Championships will begin tomorrow with over 24 clubs expected to take part in the tournament, which has also been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak in the past two years.

Zimbabwe will be represented by Harare City, ZRP Support Unit, Highlanders, NABA and University of Zimbabwe in the men's section while UZ Wolves, ZRP Support Unit and Harare City will carry the country's flag in the women's competition.

And ZVA president, Ndlovu, is hopeful the Zimbabwean teams will win gold in both the men's and women's sections. UZ Wolves are the current defending champions in the men's section of the competition which was last held in 2019.

Ndlovu said they are looking forward to bring some medals back home when the tournament's curtain comes down on January 16.

"I think we have strong sides who are capable of competing. We are confident that we will bring gold given that we have strong sides compared to other years.

"We are a powerhouse in the sport and with the amount of training our clubs have had, we are sure that we will do well."

A total of 24 teams will battle for honours in both the men's and women's categories.

The teams in each section will be divided into three pools of four teams where the top two in each pool will proceed to the second round.