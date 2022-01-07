South Africa: What the ANC Deployment Committee Minutes Reveal About How the Party Works

analysis

As a result of litigation from the DA, minutes from the ANC's deployment committee meetings between 2018 and 2020 have been made public. Perhaps most worrying is the revelation that the ruling party discusses Chapter 9 appointments and judges to be selected -- seemingly undermining the independence required for these crucial decisions.

The minutes of the ANC's deployment committee meetings reveal the party's determination to ensure that key state positions are filled by approved individuals, and that such individuals meet gender and race criteria.

The 58 pages of minutes, recording meetings held between 2018 and 2020, show the ANC's committee deliberating over individuals to fill positions in entities ranging from the Nuclear Energy Board to the Road Accident Fund, as well as top posts in government departments.

The existence of the deployment committee, which is headed by Deputy President David Mabuza and was previously helmed by Cyril Ramaphosa when he was deputy president, is no secret.

More controversial is the DA's claim that the minutes clearly prove the committee prioritises "party cadres rather than qualified and independent professionals".

There is indeed some evidence from the minutes to suggest that loyalty to the ANC is considered when the committee is appraising...