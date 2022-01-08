Ethiopia Releases Opposition Leader Eskinder Nega

7 January 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

<i>Ethiopia has released opposition party leader Eskinder Nega after holding him in prison for a year and a half, his party said. Ethiopian state media has reported he was among several government critics set free.</i>

The party of Ethiopia's opposition leader Eskinder Nega said Friday he had been released following a year and a half in prison. Ethiopian state TV said two others, Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba and media owner and politician Jawar Mohammed, were also released.

Eskinder founded the Balderas for Genuine Democracy party. He was charged with terrorism by the country's high court in September 2020.

A former dissident blogger, Eskinder was arrested in 2020 following riots over the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dw.com/en/unrest-erupts-in-ethiopia-after-killing-of-singer/a-53995590">killing of Hachalu Hundessa</a>, a politically minded singer, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Haacaaluu was revered by people from Ethiopia's Oromo region. The Oromo are the largest of Ethiopia's more than 80 ethnic groups.

Eskinder, an ethnic <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopias-amhara-region-shattered-after-weeks-of-war/a-60145364">Amhara</a>, was found guilty alongside media owner and politician Jawar Mohammed and Oromo activists.

Ethiopia has been engaged in <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-to-create-national-dialogue-commission/a-60290708">a yearlong brutal civil war</a> with forces from the Tigray region. In recent weeks, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said the country needs <a target="_blank" href="https://www.dw.com/en/a-sliver-of-hope-for-peace-in-ethiopia/a-60278531">a process of national reconciliation</a>.

