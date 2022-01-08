Zimbabwe: Special Economic Zone Status for Vic Falls

8 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has designated the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone as an international financial services centre.

The declaration is contained in Statutory Instrument 4 of 2022 cited as Banking (Declaration of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone as an International Financial Services Centre) Notice, 2022.

An international financial services Centre caters for customers outside the jurisdiction of the domestic economy.

Such centres deal with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders.

Last year President Mnangagwa launched the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), the country's second stock exchange that exclusively trades in US dollars.

VFEX was established in October 2020 as a subsidiary of the Harare-based Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

It is aimed at providing a global platform for the trading of stocks in foreign currency in a way that promotes foreign investment into the country and the southern African region.

The exchange is also one of the many initiatives being implemented by the Zimbabwean government to stabilize the economy and attract foreign direct investment.

Meanwhile, Government has set new passport fees with immediate effect.

The new fees are US$100 for an ordinary passport and US$200 for an emergency one.

The new fees were gazetted by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022 cited as Citizenship (Passport Fees) Regulations of 2022.

The new SI repeals SI273 of 2022 that required payment of an additional US$20 processing fee through CBZ Bank.

Last year Government launched the new electronic passport in partnership with Lithuanian company, Garsu Pasaulis.

The development will see the eradication of the passport backlog and production of other primary identity documents.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X