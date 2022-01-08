Zimbabwe: 8 Air Force Officers Promoted

Commander — in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, yesterday promoted two Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore and six Wing Commanders to Group Captains with effect from 31 December 2021.

The President made the promotions in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act, which reads "His Excellence the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may, on the advice of the minister acting on the recommendation of the commander, promote or temporarily appoint an officer to a higher rank".

The two Air commodores are Mubairo Dhliwayo and Pio Maketo while the Group Captains are Patrick Jeke, Memory Mashavave, Jones Mombeyarara, Paradzai Mugari, Donald Mpofu and Simon Matingwina.

Conferring new insignia of rank to the newly-promoted at AFZ headquarters, commander AFZ, Air Marshal Elson Moyo said the promotion was based on a number of factors.

"Your promotion came as a result of a number of considerations among which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, loyalty and patriotism," he said.

"You are therefore reminded that the promotion to a higher rank is a sign of goodwill, trust and confidence that the President and command element have accorded you.

"In this regard, you are henceforth encouraged to uphold your exemplary leadership principles, professionalism and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of Zimbabwe."

Air Marshal reminded the newly-promoted that their promotion came with more responsibilities.

"Promotion to the next rank always comes with an increase and surge in responsibilities thus your promotion marks a turning point and transition from experience, duties and responsibilities of senior officers in the defence forces," he said.

He called on the newly promoted to be innovative and meet the demands of the AFZ and the nation at large.

"There are a lot demands expected from you, we are an innovative organisation and I expect you to come up with solutions to problems bedevilling us. You are taking over responsibility in an era where one of the enemies you are going to be facing is social media and cyber security issues, m aware that you are all well read to tackle these issues," he said.

He added that the economic situation in the country was poised for an upward trajectory that required patriotic and loyal people.

Group Capt Memory Mashavave expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for the promotion.

"We sincerely express gratitude to the President for this promotion. We promise to continue working hard for this great nation," she said.