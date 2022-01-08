Uganda: All Set for Afcon Kick-Off After CAF President Arrives

9 January 2022

17:00 Cameroon v Burkina Faso

20:00 Ethiopia v Cape Verde

10 January 2022

14:00 Senegal v Zimbabwe

17:00 Guinea v Malawi

17:00 Morocco v Ghana

20:00 Comoros v Gabon

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe arrived in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Friday ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) championship in the country.

CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba met Motsepe on arrival at the Douala International Airport ahead of Sunday's start of the tournament.

Omba was accompanied by Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral region of which Douala is the capital as they met Motsepe who was accompanied by his wife.

Motsepe is due to preside over the opening of the football jamboree alongside Cameroonian president Paul Biya at the Olembe Stadium in the capital Yaounde.

Host nation Cameroon will play the opener against Burkina Faso who arrived in the country early this week.

Twenty out of 24 teams to participate in the four-week tournament have already arrived the Central African nation.

Group A

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Cameroon (H) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C

Pos Team

Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Pos Team

Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

2 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

3 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4 Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

