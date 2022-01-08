Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says the Country Has Adapted to Covid Pandemic

Spread This News

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the country has adapted to the new Covid-19 normal and people can now engage in their normal day-to-day activities despite the scale of the prevalence of the pandemic.

Zimbabwe is currently battling a fourth Covid-19 wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dominated by the Omicron.

Addressing a gathering in Kwekwe during a clean-up campaign Friday, Mnangagwa said: "When we were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic we were forced to suspend the clean-up program as we had to monitor the situation. However, we know that Covid-19 has become the new norm. It is the new normal. We can now work in the presence and prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic. This is witnessed by the way you are masked up in complying with the World Health Organisation, guidelines."

"I urge all those who have not been vaccinated to do so. Arrangements have been made for the administration of booster jabs for those who have already received their vaccine jabs," he said.

"Considering that we are under sanctions we were forced to mobilise internal resources to get vaccines from China as we did not receive assistance from the World Bank or the IMF like any other developing countries. In the process we ended up having a surplus so there are enough vaccines for booster shots," he said.

Turning to the clean-up campaign, Mnangagwa issued a stern warning to captains of industries who are not complying to the government directive.

"I understand captains of industries are here. When we launched the clean-up program, we urged businesses that they must utilise every first Friday of the month to at least take an hour to a maximum two hours to clean their environment," Mnangagwa said.

"While some of the corporates are doing it, others are not. I don't want to force you to clean your environment, but, if need be, I can force you because I am able to do that," he said.

The clean-up campaigns which were launched in 2018 were once suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, going forward Mnangagwa said the clean-up program is resuming across the country.