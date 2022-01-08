Zimbabwe: Chamisa Laments Zim, SA Migration Crisis

Spread This News

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has lamented the ongoing migration crisis between Zimbabwe and South Africa saying his party would ensure there is a vibrant economy which will allow Zimbabweans to return home.

This comes as the South African government recently tightened its regulations and beefed up security to block undocumented Zimbabweans from flocking the country.

As a result, over 89 000 Zimbabwean illegal migrants have been intercepted and deported.

At least 11 Zimbabweans reportedly over the weekend in the Limpopo River while trying to illegally cross to South Africa.

"To all Zimbabweans living in South Africa we are concerned about you, your challenges and seized with your situation," Chamisa said in a Twitter post.

"We have opened platforms of engagement. Ultimately, we must fix our homebase and that which has destroyed our beautiful and great country. The immigration crisis facing the region is as a result of too much diplomacy and too little action on rigging of elections, governance deficits and multiple rights violations," he tweeted.

"In order to solve the immigration challenges we must end elections rigging and citizens repression," he said.

An estimated three million Zimbabweans are said to be living in South Africa and only 250 000 were granted work permits in 2009 which have been renewed over the years.

However due to the rising unemployment rate in South Africa, its government decided that it will not renew the work permits after the expiry date 31 December 2021.