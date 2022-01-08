Uganda: Smooth Start to Tolling On Entebbe Expressway

Entebbe, Uganda — Road users at 11am today officially started paying toll fees on the Kampala -- Entebbe Expressway at the three toll stations in Mpala, Kajjansi and Busega.

While many paid cash for their first use of the toll system, many were seen queuing to register and get Upesi cards that make it easier to join the Expressway any time. You need an ID or drivers license to secure one.

Egis Road Operation and Uganda National Roads Authority staff were on hand to explain to hundreds of drivers the various packages on offer.

The commencement of the exercise follows months of preparation and engagement with the public on the process of operations and the fees structure for the different classes of vehicles that will use the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

For easier access to the road, Upesi cards can be purchased at each point of sale on the Toll Plazas along the Expressway.

The cards have discount options ranging from 10% for an Easy pass, 50% for a Weekly pass and to 70% for a Monthly pass. The cards are free of charge to all motorists intending to use the Expressway.

Class 1 (Motorcycles >400cc) are to pay Ugx.3000 per trip; Class 2 (Light Vehicles (with or without trailer) are to pay Ugx.5,000 per trip; Class 3 (Medium Goods vehicles (2-3 axles) to pay Ugx.10,000 per trip while Class 4a (Large goods vehicles and buses (4-5 axles) will pay Ugx.15,000 per trip and Class 4b (Large goods vehicles (6 or more axles) will pay Ugx.18,000 per trip.

A toll free line 0800270170 is also in place to assist motorists incase of any emergency incidents while on the Expressway or visit the website for related information on Tolling Operations.

Egis is a major international group in the engineering and mobility services whose unique global services range encompasses infrastructure consulting, engineering and operation. Egis manages and transforms road infrastructure for public and private owners and investors.

In Uganda, Egis operates and maintains 26.2KM of the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway under UNRA, operating the toll collection system and providing high quality road management services which enable value added services to the toll users.