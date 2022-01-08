Kenya: Speaker Muturi Condemns Security Lapses After Herders Invaded Meru Killing 7

8 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has denounced what he has termed as "despicable security lapses" in Meru County after seven farmers were killed by herders from Isiolo on Wednesday.

The seven were killed over grazing land conflict in Tigania East, Meru County.

Muturi said it is unfortunate that innocent Kenyans lost their lives yet the government ought to prevent such incidents by providing adequate security.

"One of the Cardinal duties of government is the protection of human life. The inviolability of life is prominently anchored in the Constitution," he said in a statement on Saturday.

Muturi who is a Presidential contender in the August elections stressed that "such macabre spillage of innocent blood cannot be justified on the basis pasture, ethnic animosity, incitement or land dispute".

He challenged the government to expedite the arrest of the perpetrators and their subsequent arraignment in court.

"The government must not only pursue and apprehend the criminals, security must be tightened in the affected areas and root causes of such violence must be addressed," he said.

Police on Thursday launched a security operation in the area following the killings that has witnessed residents flee the region for fear of retaliatory attacks.

