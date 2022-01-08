Tanzania: Longido Residents Assured of Reliable Water Supply

LONGIDO District in Manyara region has signed contracts with six contractors who will execute water projects worth 3.4bn/-.

Upon completion, the water projects are envisaged to end water woes in the district with over a 250,000 population.

Longido District Commissioner Nurdin Babu revealed the good news after inspecting a 24m/- water project at Ndooto Ward, of which 90 per cent of the cost was funded by Longido legislator Dr Stephen Kiruswa.

The project draws water from a government forest water source located almost 18km away.

Mr Babu said the contracts awarded to the six companies involve the construction of water wells and water ponds at the cost of 1.7bn/- of the 3.4bn/- issued by the government for water supply in the district.

He reaffirmed government's commitment to improve water services among Longido citizens, and bail out women and children, who travel long distances in search of the precious liquid.

The DC revealed further that the government has also allocated 16bn/- for implementing a water project from Longido to Namanga Township, a project which already underway.

A mega 16bn/- water project, which draws water from Mto wa Simba to Longido town, over 80km/-, has been completed, ensuring reliable water supply in the district and its sub- urbs.

"Majority of Longido residents now have access to clean and water service," said Mr Babu, assuring that the remaining parts will soon be covered, since the government has already released funds for the projects.

For his side, Dr Kiruswa recalled his pledge to address water crisis during the 2018 by-election and the 2020 general election.

Dr Kiruswa noted that the water project implemented at Ndooto ward will serve 823 households, adding that citizens also contributed to the project by helping in pipe installation for 5 kilometers. The MP funded pipe installation in the remaining 13 kilometers as well as the construction of 10,000ltrs water tank.