Tanzania: Samia Censures Divisive Politics

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on the Youth Wing of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (UVCCM) to shun divisive politics within the ruling party.

She said youth have a key role to play in building the party and maintaining the spirit and philosophy of the party in bringing development.

Samia, who doubles as the National Chairman of the ruling party CCM, made the statement in South Pemba region in Zanzibar during a walk organized by CCM youth wing in the sequence of celebrations for the 58th anniversary of the revolution.

She used the platform to urge UVCCM members to avoid being used by individuals who serve their own interests.

"You should not be used by people who are serving individual interest, in the coming elections within the party, just be fair in setting up a team of members who will help in serving the interest of nation.

She also challenged youth to vie for different posts in the coming elections within the party, assuring them that the process will be conducted fairly."We shall not be looking at the faces of the candidates but the qualifications... those who will meet standards will be given the opportunity, age isn't an is- sue, what matters most is the capability of the candidates in delivering expectations," she noted further.

The head of state also asked UVCCM members to avoid corrupt practices by placing the right leaders who will work diligently and for the interest of the majority.

President Samia went on to ask the youth to continue remaining strong in retaining the image of the party which is highly dependent on their activeness.

"I'm warning all of you against being used by a few individuals in dividing the party, by strengthening our capacity that has been built for years," she noted.

In another development, President Samia extended a call to the youth to keep participating in different programs being implemented by the government.

She was pleased to hear that the youth have been motivating themselves to show up in the coming national population and housing census.

For the first time since independence, Tanzania will conduct its sixth population and housing census in August next year by using tablets at all stages, with the aim of reducing costs as well as expediting the exercise.

She said the next census was crucial as it will assist the government in obtaining basic information that will support the process of implementing the Development Vision 2025, Health and Social Reforms, as well as monitoring other economic agendas.

Moreover, President Samia reminded youth in Zanzibar who have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine, to consider taking the jab so that they can continue being safe and reduce death rate from the global pandemic

So far, the government has approved five vaccines to be used in the country, which have also been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). They are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Moderna and Sinopharm

In December last year, the government received a total of 376,320 doses of Moderna for 188,160 people, as part of the continued government's efforts to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine provided multiple options for Tanzanians on the types of vaccines they should go for.

Moderna became the fourth Covid-19 vaccine to be received in Tanzania, others are Pfizer, Johnson &Johnson from the US and Sinopharm from China.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine makes a total of 6,408,950 doses of all vaccines that have been imported into the country so far.

The 6,408,950 doses of all vaccines that have been received so far include Moderna, Sinopharm, J&J and Pfizer meant for 3,204,475 Tanzanians.