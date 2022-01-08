Tanzania: State Pledges More Employment for Youth

THE government has pledged to continue creating various opportunities that will provide employment to youth in the country.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the assurance in Zanzibar yesterday at the culmination of the walk to mark 58 years of Zanzibar Revolution in Mkoani District, North Pemba.

She said that unemployment is a global challenge that is also contributed by various changes taking place around the world, such as Covid 19 outbreak which has led to the closure of various industries and retrenchment which rendered most youth jobless.

"The government is taking various measures to create employment within the government, security organs and public institutions through various projects which provide employment to youth," President Samia said.

The president said that through the initiatives being undertaken, the sixth phase government has managed to provide 14,000 employment opportunities in a period of nine months since President Samia assumed office.

" I call upon the youth to use the opportunities ... I also commend Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi for setting aside 84bn/- for youth ...

use this opportunity to write a project proposal that will enable you to get the funds," she said.

Currently, youth in the country are being empowered through loans provided by local government by disbursing 10 per cent of their revenue to empower women, youth and people with disabilities.

The National Assembly also adopted a resolution on February 4, 2013 to start the Youth Development Fund as a means to curb the problem of youth unemployment in the country and empower the young population to create their own employment opportunities.

On Thursday, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Parliament, Policy Coordination, Labor and Employment, Youth and Disabled), Jeni- sta Mhagama said that the government under President Samia has for the first time in seven years released money for Youth Development Fund.

She said that the Fund was allocated 1bn/- every year but it had never received the money for the past seven years.

Earlier, Secretary of Chama Cha Mapinduzi Youth Wing, Kenani Kiongosi said that the walk is meant to honor Zanzibar Revolution and leave a mark like their predecessors.

He said youth have vowed to protect and support the President in all activities, noting that they will never allow any contempt by her subordinates.

"Youth have vowed to support you, we will never hesitate to speak the truth against your executives who are against you and those who try to sabotage your efforts," Kiongosi said.

He commended the president for expanding economic diplomacy by acquiring 1.3tr/- loan which has been used in the implementation of development projects.

Kiongosi said that the walk aimed at encouraging youth to work hard, be disciplined, and fight corruption and embezzlement and negligence among others.