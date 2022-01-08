Tanzania: Tarura Brings Smiles to Rukwa Residents

BUDGET increment for the Tanzania Rural and Urban Road Agency (TARURA) has enabled the agency to execute various road projects in the country, facilitating the movement of people and goods in various areas, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

In Rukwa region, Tarura has continued to execute various projects in Sumbawanga and Nkasi district councils and Sumbawanga municipality.

TARURA Sumbawanga District Council Manager, Engineer Samson Kalilo said the budget increase has enabled the opening up of the 8- kilometre Kmangalua-Movu road at a cost of 80m/- and rehabilitation of the Laela-Mission bridge at a cost of 161m/- upon completion. "Miyangalua-Movu stretch, which was impassable during rainy season, causing inconveniences to maize and bean farmers for failure to transport their crops to the markets, has now been rehabilitated to the gravel level," said Engineer Kalilo.

One of the Sumbawanga rural residents, Alfred Hassan expressed gratitude to the government for improving infrastructure.

"We were facing difficulties in transporting our crops to Laela Township and Sumbawanga Municipality due to poor roads but the opening of the road has now helped us to transport our produce," he said.

In Sumbawanga Municipality, TARURA has constructed Kankwale Bridge which connects Sumbawanga Asilia and Kankwale Village at the cost of 238m/- , of a 1-Kilometre Tawaqal Petrol station Mahakama Kuu road to the tarmac level at the cost 500m/- and Momoka Bridge which connects Senga Ward and Momoka at the cost of 244m/-. TARURA Manager for Sumbawanga Municipality Eng Samson Kalesi said that the improvement of infrastructure is being carried out to enable citizens reach all areas and access social services easily.

Momoka Ward Councilor, Rev Charles Chakupewa thanked the government through TARURA for taking immediate measures to build Momoka Bridge which connects Senga and Momoka wards, noting that upon completion the bridge would be an important link for residents of the two wards to access social services easily.

TARURA Manager for Nkasi District Council Engineer Elly Mkwizu explained that his agency is in the process to construct Kavunja Bridge on the Kavunja River which has reached 70 per cent of project implementation and will cost 1.79bn/- upon completion.

The construction of the bridge will help solve transport woes facing Korongwe residents who travel more than 200 Kms to Namanyere but through the construction of the Kavunja Bridge they route will be short- ened to only 35kms to reach Namanyere via Kilando.

"The construction of the Kavunja Bridge is important in addressing the challenges that people face, especially during the rainy season due to the floodwaters from Lake Tanganyika that cause transportation problems to Korongwe residents who travel long distances to Namanyere but upon completion, it will help the people access services more easily", said Engineer Mkwizu.

A resident of Masengule Village, Kilando Ward, Nkasi District Council, and Mr Rogata Kapeta said the construction of the Kavunja Bridge is a great link for the residents of the area adding that previously many people died after being attacked by crocodile and expect- ant mothers fail to get access to health care due to floods.