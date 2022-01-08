Uganda: Kenyan Police Probes Death of 4 Officers

Lamu, Kenya — Kenyan police said Friday it has launched investigations into the killing of the four security officers after being ambushed by the bandits in the coastal Lamu region.

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said a team of security officers are also pursuing bandits who ambushed a security vehicle that was on patrol along Lamu-Garsen road at around 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

"Police officers who were onboard responded swiftly and managed to repulse the bandits, unfortunately there were casualties," Shioso said in a brief statement.

The scene on the Lamu-Garsen road is a secluded location which is also a renowned hotspot where militants have launched tens of attacks on security and civilian vehicles in the past.

A security officer in Lamu said police officers who were on a different vehicle fought back amid reports a number of the attackers believed to be al-Shabab militants were injured.

The bandits attacked the police vehicle using a rocket-propelled grenade in the same area where a senior government official was killed in 2018.

The security officer said the militants found it impossible to launch improvised explosive device (IED) attacks on security vehicles as has been their norm and thus resolved to the use of grenades.

Lamu County has been in the spotlight for some years now owing to increased scathing attacks by the militants that have left hordes of security officers and civilians dead